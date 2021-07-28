Previous
Eagle by cdcook48
260 / 365

Eagle

I noticed this guy perched in the tree while playing golf today. As luck would have it I had a camera with me and got this shot of him. Now if I could only get an eagle on my scorecard.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Chris Cook

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, and did you? He is a beauty. A real eagle, wow!
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
I had to laugh at your narrative, great shot of an eagle in a tree.
July 29th, 2021  
