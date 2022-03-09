Previous
Militant Mothers of Raymur Overpass by cdcook48
Militant Mothers of Raymur Overpass

This is a railway pedestrian overpass named after a group of mothers who, in 1971, held meetings with railway officials and circulated petitions and pleaded with politicians to build the overpass. On one side of the tracks was the Raymur housing project and a block away on the other side was the school their children attended. Fearful for their children’s safety, and after all their pleading fell on deaf ears, the mothers blockaded the tracks, setting up a camp and refusing to move until a commitment was in place to build the overpass. The press dubbed them the “Militant Mothers of Raymur” and that became the name of the overpass.
Chris Cook

