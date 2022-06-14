Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 570
Two Houses
About two blocks from Laura's Coffee Shop (yesterdays post) these two homes could use a little TLC but they have a lot of character. Taken on Saturday's photowalk.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
768
photos
150
followers
78
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th June 2022 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
They are lovely - make a great shot
June 14th, 2022
