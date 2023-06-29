Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
Knee High by the Fourth of July
At the beginning of June I posted a photo of this field just after it had been sowed.
https://365project.org/cdcook48/extras/2023-06-05.
At that point I didn't know what the crop was. Turns out it was corn and it looks to be right on time.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Tags
corn
farmers_field
Joan Robillard
Lovely
June 30th, 2023
