Previous
Knee High by the Fourth of July by cdcook48
Photo 902

Knee High by the Fourth of July

At the beginning of June I posted a photo of this field just after it had been sowed. https://365project.org/cdcook48/extras/2023-06-05.
At that point I didn't know what the crop was. Turns out it was corn and it looks to be right on time.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise