Previous
Sheringham Point Lighthouse #1 by cdcook48
Photo 925

Sheringham Point Lighthouse #1

I’m back from a week long vacation in Sooke on Vancouver Island. A relaxing time with family and not a lot of photography. I did take a few shots though and todays post is two different looks at Sheringham Point lighthouse. Built in 1912, automated in 1980 and finally decommissioned in 1989, the lighthouse was left to deteriorate and fall prey to vandalism. In 2010 the Canadian government passed the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act which provided a framework for the local community to take over the site. The Sheringham Point Lighthouse Society was formed and restoration of the lighthouse was begun in 2015. It is now open to the public and an important part of Vancouver Islands history has been preserved.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautifully composed.
August 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is so powerful in b&w. I love the tonal depth you’ve captured.
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise