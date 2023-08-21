Sheringham Point Lighthouse #1

I’m back from a week long vacation in Sooke on Vancouver Island. A relaxing time with family and not a lot of photography. I did take a few shots though and todays post is two different looks at Sheringham Point lighthouse. Built in 1912, automated in 1980 and finally decommissioned in 1989, the lighthouse was left to deteriorate and fall prey to vandalism. In 2010 the Canadian government passed the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act which provided a framework for the local community to take over the site. The Sheringham Point Lighthouse Society was formed and restoration of the lighthouse was begun in 2015. It is now open to the public and an important part of Vancouver Islands history has been preserved.