10-22-22 by cglist
10-22-22

I’m afraid the flag out in the lake is well past it’s life expectancy… Hopefully, someone with a pontoon boat will replace it soon. It’s impossible to do from my kayak.
cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
