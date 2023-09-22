Previous
Friday Fireworks by chelleo
19 / 365

Friday Fireworks

We attended the Cincinnati Reds game and were lucky to be there for Friday Fireworks. It was perfect weather and the show was amazing!
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Chelleo

@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo.
