Selfie by chelleo
20 / 365

Selfie

Waiting for my son’s soccer game to start. I take photos during each game, doing my best to capture each player, then share them with all the team parents. I prefer taking photos over doing snacks and the parents are really appreciative.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Chelleo

I'm Michelle aka Chelleo.
Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I like it, keep at it, as it may provide you a little side income stream in the future, if not already. Don't be ashamed to charge a few bucks for the pics....they are pics of these people's kids....they'll buy if you make it convenient and reasonable.
September 26th, 2023  
