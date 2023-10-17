Previous
No buns in sight. by chelleo
37 / 365

No buns in sight.

A few library colleagues and I attended the naming event for the one of our library branches. I technically didn’t capture this photo myself but it was taken with my camera. 😆
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Chelleo

ace
@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo.
Photo Details

