48 / 365
Resting Bitch Face
Ha! A challenge made for me 😂. I’ve been accused of have RBF most of my life. I’ve worked hard to school my face when I’m really stressed or angry and it often comes across as aloof or unfeeling.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Chelleo
ace
@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo. 📱iPhone 13 Pro Max 📸 Canon EOS Rebel T2i I'm returning to start a new 365 project after completing a full year (September 2011-August...
51
photos
11
followers
10
following
13% complete
Tags
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-restingbitchface
