Resting Bitch Face
Resting Bitch Face

Ha! A challenge made for me 😂. I’ve been accused of have RBF most of my life. I’ve worked hard to school my face when I’m really stressed or angry and it often comes across as aloof or unfeeling.
Chelleo

