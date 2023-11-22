Previous
Making a mess by chelleo
Making a mess

I was doing some turkey day cooking and dropped the flour container which resulted in this mess. Thankfully it wasn’t too awful to clean up.
Chelleo

I'm Michelle aka Chelleo.
