Previous
56 / 365
Making a mess
I was doing some turkey day cooking and dropped the flour container which resulted in this mess. Thankfully it wasn’t too awful to clean up.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
0
0
Chelleo
ace
@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo. 📱iPhone 13 Pro Max 📸 Canon EOS Rebel T2i I’m returning to start a new 365 project after completing a full year (September 2011-August...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
