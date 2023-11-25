Previous
Low Tire Pressure by chelleo
Low Tire Pressure

Had to put some air in my tire. It’s nice to get an indicator but it doesn’t tell me which tire is low and I couldn’t find my gauge so around the car I went.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Jerzy ace
Great minds think alike. My one front sensor is on the blink so I look like you do here trying to get it right. Good capture.
November 25th, 2023  
