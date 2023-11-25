Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Low Tire Pressure
Had to put some air in my tire. It’s nice to get an indicator but it doesn’t tell me which tire is low and I couldn’t find my gauge so around the car I went.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Chelleo
@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo. 📱iPhone 13 Pro Max 📸 Canon EOS Rebel T2i I'm returning to start a new 365 project after completing a full year (September 2011-August...
Tags
car
,
tire
,
selfie
Jerzy
Great minds think alike. My one front sensor is on the blink so I look like you do here trying to get it right. Good capture.
November 25th, 2023
