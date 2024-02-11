Sign up
133 / 365
Snowcapped Cucamonga Peak
We have had so much rain and snow in our local mountains that the views for the last few months have been quite beautiful. Here you see Cucamonga Peak with an elevation of 8,862, part of the San Gabriel Mountains.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Cherise McGarry
@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's. I graduated to 35 mm and still believe that film is...
Tags
cucamongapeak
,
snowcappedmountains
