Grey Squirrel by cherylrose
40 / 365

Grey Squirrel

Grabbing a snack
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Cheryl Rose

ace
@cherylrose
I enjoy wildlife and close up / macro photography though I do dabble in landscape and abstract too. I'm located in Mid Wales, UK with...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2024  
