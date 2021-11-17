Sign up
76 / 365
Creative souls
This house is full of sea bouys and other nick nacks - so cute. In a little town: Te Kopuru.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th November 2021 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
My Bro lives near there it has filled up over the years.. keeps the beaches ⛱ clear of rubbish I guess..
November 17th, 2021
Yao RL
Clever use of them.
November 17th, 2021
