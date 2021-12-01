Sign up
90 / 365
So quaint
A little church in Te Kopuru - built in 1902, which in NZ is pretty ancient :)
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Views
2
365
E-M10 Mark III
1st December 2021 1:58pm
