Out for a bike ride along the Avon river - on the left is Christchurch's red zone, once suburbia but after the earthquakes 10 years ago it is now a green area with all houses removed. Only the trees and the old roads remain. Apparently there is an app where you can find where the fruit trees that were once in people's back yards, are to harvest. The cyclist is my brother wondering if I'd fallen (i had earlier but not this time).