157 / 365
Looking skyward
Taken in Hyde park in Christchurch a couple of days ago, I just love with this wonderful tree with so many branches.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Mary Siegle
ace
A really impressive tree! I would love it too.
February 8th, 2022
kali
ace
do you mean Hagley Park??!
February 8th, 2022
