Previous
Next
Looking skyward by christinav
157 / 365

Looking skyward

Taken in Hyde park in Christchurch a couple of days ago, I just love with this wonderful tree with so many branches.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
A really impressive tree! I would love it too.
February 8th, 2022  
kali ace
do you mean Hagley Park??!
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise