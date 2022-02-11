Previous
The beach is calling..... by christinav
161 / 365

The beach is calling.....

There have been so many wonderful high key photos posted this week, I thought I would get in on it and give it a go. Watched a you tube clip and applied it to a few pics. I thought this one turned out best. Any feedback is always welcome :)
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
44% complete

julia ace
Great high key..
February 11th, 2022  
