Tokatoka peak by christinav
162 / 365

Tokatoka peak

Looking up the Wairoa river towards Dargaville. It is so hot and muggy that I was drenched with sweat even though it's only a 20 minute walk up (although steep)!
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Yao RL
Perfect day for outdoor hot yoga.
February 12th, 2022  
