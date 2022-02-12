Sign up
162 / 365
Tokatoka peak
Looking up the Wairoa river towards Dargaville. It is so hot and muggy that I was drenched with sweat even though it's only a 20 minute walk up (although steep)!
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
162
photos
48
followers
73
following
44% complete
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Yao RL
Perfect day for outdoor hot yoga.
February 12th, 2022
