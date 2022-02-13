Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
163 / 365
Offshore wind
Causing a lovely wave spray. This is my attempt at a low key shot, although I think I've just made a b&w shot....
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
163
photos
50
followers
75
following
44% complete
View this month »
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
13th February 2022 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close