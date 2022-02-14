Previous
Whipping sand by christinav
164 / 365

Whipping sand

Taken yesterday when the remnants of cyclone dovi was blowing. I had to crop the picture quite a bit as i had a big smudge on the lens....
14th February 2022

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
