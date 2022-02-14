Sign up
164 / 365
Whipping sand
Taken yesterday when the remnants of cyclone dovi was blowing. I had to crop the picture quite a bit as i had a big smudge on the lens....
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
13th February 2022 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
