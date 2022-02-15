Sign up
165 / 365
Pre-sunrise
I have a new lens - whoohoo! This is taken an hour before sunrise and my kit lens would not have taken this without a tripod. Not a perfect shot but I'm happy with the colours it picked up and looking forward to playing with it.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
3
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
165
photos
50
followers
75
following
45% complete
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th February 2022 5:52am
Dianne
You sound like you'll have fun with this lens. The colours are lovely.
February 15th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You have organised this with the current light so well!
February 15th, 2022
julia
ace
Pretty colours.. Great job.
February 15th, 2022
