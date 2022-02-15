Previous
Pre-sunrise by christinav
165 / 365

Pre-sunrise

I have a new lens - whoohoo! This is taken an hour before sunrise and my kit lens would not have taken this without a tripod. Not a perfect shot but I'm happy with the colours it picked up and looking forward to playing with it.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Dianne
You sound like you'll have fun with this lens. The colours are lovely.
February 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You have organised this with the current light so well!
February 15th, 2022  
julia ace
Pretty colours.. Great job.
February 15th, 2022  
