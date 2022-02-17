Sign up
167 / 365
The Mandalorian
in the Razor Crest.
Just trying something unusual for me - I was hesitant to use lego as there so much good stuff on here which is hard to live up too - but it's just so available in this house.....
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous image, and a great ad for lego!
February 17th, 2022
