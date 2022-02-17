Previous
The Mandalorian by christinav
167 / 365

The Mandalorian

in the Razor Crest.
Just trying something unusual for me - I was hesitant to use lego as there so much good stuff on here which is hard to live up too - but it's just so available in this house.....
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous image, and a great ad for lego!
February 17th, 2022  
