Into the dark by christinav
168 / 365

Into the dark

Early morning walk on the old tairua road in Whangamata. Nice to feel the mornings cool down a little although still very muggy in the afternoon!
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Your morning light s quite amazing, love the lines and signs.
February 19th, 2022  
