182 / 365
The ramp
Out to the big smoke (Whangarei) to the movies. Whanagrei has one parking building which has only 1 level and this 1 ramp....
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Mary Siegle
ace
Wonderful shot. I love the lines and colors. Does the ramp go across water? I’m looking at the blue on the left.
March 5th, 2022
