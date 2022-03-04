Previous
Next
The ramp by christinav
182 / 365

The ramp

Out to the big smoke (Whangarei) to the movies. Whanagrei has one parking building which has only 1 level and this 1 ramp....
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Wonderful shot. I love the lines and colors. Does the ramp go across water? I’m looking at the blue on the left.
March 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise