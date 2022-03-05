Sign up
183 / 365
The scragedy bush
Taken on my morning walk - am not sure why these are dead - I couldn't get close to the as there's a lot of gorse blocking the way.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Delwyn Barnett
ace
They are lovely shapes and look nice in front of the sunrise.
March 5th, 2022
