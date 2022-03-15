Sign up
Morning serenity
I am likely to be in Whangamata for a couple of weeks to help my mum who is nearing the end of her life. I could not do without my morning walk, it settles me for the rest of the day....
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Phil Howcroft
perfect in blue, faved, sorry to read about your mum
March 15th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Beautiful
March 15th, 2022
