Previous
Next
Sheds - 25 by christinav
Photo 963

Sheds - 25

The crammed packed falling down type of shed. I was going to do all my shed is colour but this one was calling out to be mono.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise