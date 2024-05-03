Sign up
Photo 971
Flying away
These 3 came straight overhead - but by the time I took the lens cap off, turned the camera on, focused.... they were away in the distance!
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
kali
ace
haha I know that feeling
May 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great photo!
May 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
It still gave you a wonderful photo, such a beautiful scene and fabulous light.
May 4th, 2024
