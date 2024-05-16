Previous
Friendship by christinav
Photo 984

Friendship

Unfortunately this elephant's mate died last year and now she is here alone. The zoo are actively trying to find her a new home where she can be with others.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up and textures. I sure hope she finds a good home soon.
May 16th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such a beautiful creature and a special image with the keeper.
May 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a sweet photo
May 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise