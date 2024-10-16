Sign up
Photo 1135
Sailing away
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1136
photos
104
followers
113
following
311% complete
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2024 5:49pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful sparkly water.
October 22nd, 2024
