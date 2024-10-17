Previous
Sunset over Barcelona by christinav
Photo 1136

Sunset over Barcelona

We have had a fantastic time watching the Americas cup in Barcelona, which I’m proud to say we won. Now that the spectating has finished it’s my turn to hit the water, even if only for a short time.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
October 22nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous sunset
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise