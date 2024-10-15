Previous
Details 3 by christinav
I am loving the history of this place. I know lots of you live in places with a long history (as opposed to nz which was discovered by the Māori approx 800 years ago). This place had Roman ruins, moorish and christain influences.
Christina

Barb
Love this!
October 18th, 2024  
