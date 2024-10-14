Sign up
Photo 1133
Details 2
We were in Antequera, this was such a beautiful laid back town with lots to do and see and slightly off the beaten track - I highly recommend! Don’t you love the shape of this hill?
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1134
photos
105
followers
113
following
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th October 2024 4:58pm
Barb
ace
Beautiful view and framing!
October 18th, 2024
