Photo 985
Me, myself and my shadow (or reflection)
I got bored of the same old sunrise so decide to insert myself....
18th May 2024
18th May 24
4
4
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene fav
May 18th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
May 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous image.
May 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
You did a brilliant job, such a wonderful scene and capture.
May 18th, 2024
