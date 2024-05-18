Previous
Me, myself and my shadow (or reflection) by christinav
Me, myself and my shadow (or reflection)

I got bored of the same old sunrise so decide to insert myself....
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Babs ace
What a beautiful scene fav
May 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous!
May 18th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A gorgeous image.
May 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
You did a brilliant job, such a wonderful scene and capture.
May 18th, 2024  
