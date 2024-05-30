Previous
Yay snow by christinav
Photo 998

Yay snow

I love being around snow - must be cos I where I live we only get a few frosts every year and never ever any snow. We're staying in Ohakune for the long weekend.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise