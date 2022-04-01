Previous
My subject by christinav
210 / 365

My subject

For the first time I have decided to complete a challenge and post for the one subject April. As I'm going away over school holidays mid-april my subject needs to be portable, so here is Amy my muse for the month...

Here is the link to the discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
I love a good paw-trait :)
April 1st, 2022  
julia ace
What a cute face..
April 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Amy is not young - but that just means she loves you even more!
April 1st, 2022  
Velina
Great capture and details
April 1st, 2022  
