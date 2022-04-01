Sign up
210 / 365
My subject
For the first time I have decided to complete a challenge and post for the one subject April. As I'm going away over school holidays mid-april my subject needs to be portable, so here is Amy my muse for the month...
Here is the link to the discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
4
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
210
photos
53
followers
80
following
57% complete
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
1st April 2022 1:53pm
Tags
30-shots2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
I love a good paw-trait :)
April 1st, 2022
julia
ace
What a cute face..
April 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Amy is not young - but that just means she loves you even more!
April 1st, 2022
Velina
Great capture and details
April 1st, 2022
