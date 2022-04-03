Previous
Queen of the beach by christinav
212 / 365

Queen of the beach

But definitely not the water - hates the water. Often at high tide she'll bark at the waves to let them know that that's far enough!
3rd April 2022

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
