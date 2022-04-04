Sign up
213 / 365
Fit as a fiddle
Last week Amy was quite unwell, you can see her tummy's been shaved where she had an xray and ultrasound which diagnosed pancreatitis. She has bounced back with meds and special diet and the last couple of days is back to her usual self.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
