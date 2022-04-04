Previous
Next
Fit as a fiddle by christinav
213 / 365

Fit as a fiddle

Last week Amy was quite unwell, you can see her tummy's been shaved where she had an xray and ultrasound which diagnosed pancreatitis. She has bounced back with meds and special diet and the last couple of days is back to her usual self.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise