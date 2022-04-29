Sign up
238 / 365
A warning about sandcastles....
If you let your kids re-build yesterdays sandcastles they have likely been sniffed and then peed on by a dozen dogs on their morning walks! Am glad I didn't know that when mine were young :)
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Views
5
365
E-M10 Mark III
28th April 2022 8:12am
30-shots2022
