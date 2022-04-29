Previous
A warning about sandcastles.... by christinav
A warning about sandcastles....

If you let your kids re-build yesterdays sandcastles they have likely been sniffed and then peed on by a dozen dogs on their morning walks! Am glad I didn't know that when mine were young :)
