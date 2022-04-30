Previous
Next
And that's a wrap! by christinav
239 / 365

And that's a wrap!

One subject month done and dusted! Thank you Amy for being a good sport throughout the month as I've tried to get her to sit, run, turn.....
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Congratulations, a lovely photographic record for you of Amy’s life for one whole month
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise