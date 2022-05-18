Previous
Fish hook bridge by christinav
Fish hook bridge

Te Matau ā Pohe - opened in Whangarei 2013 and inspired by Maori fish hook design.
My son was sitting his drivers license (yay last child is now a fully independent driver) so I took a stroll around the Whangarei loop while waiting.
Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Sporen Maken
This oozes tranquillity
May 18th, 2022  
