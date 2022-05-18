Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
257 / 365
Fish hook bridge
Te Matau ā Pohe - opened in Whangarei 2013 and inspired by Maori fish hook design.
My son was sitting his drivers license (yay last child is now a fully independent driver) so I took a stroll around the Whangarei loop while waiting.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
257
photos
57
followers
84
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
18th May 2022 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sporen Maken
This oozes tranquillity
May 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close