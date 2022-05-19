Previous
Foot and cycle bridge by christinav
258 / 365

Foot and cycle bridge

On the Hatea Loop in Whangarei - a 5 km loop that is very well used. It's got some nice coffee shops on the way round :)
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
70% complete

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Oh, goodness -where were you standing! The best place obviously for this grand photo!
May 19th, 2022  
