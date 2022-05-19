Sign up
258 / 365
Foot and cycle bridge
On the Hatea Loop in Whangarei - a 5 km loop that is very well used. It's got some nice coffee shops on the way round :)
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
1
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
18th May 2022 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, goodness -where were you standing! The best place obviously for this grand photo!
May 19th, 2022
