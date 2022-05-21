Previous
Mind your step.... by christinav
Mind your step....

The cows had been grazing in here - I have a tendency to take a shot and then quickly move to catch up to hubby but today I had to look down first! I saw one or two foot prints in the cow pats but luckily they weren't ours :)
Christina

@christinav
