261 / 365
Flying away
Today is my housework day - I wish I could fly away too - but needs must :)
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
22nd May 2022 7:38am
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, my housework day is the one when I simply HAVE to do it! This shot is perfect for the layers! fav
May 22nd, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Lovely bird capture and a gorgeous sky.
May 22nd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice simplicity
May 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Beautiful capture with those layers
May 22nd, 2022
