Hey gull friend! by christinav
262 / 365

Hey gull friend!

Sorry terrible dad joke (is a mum joke a thing?)
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Walks @ 7 ace
I like dad jokes, they make me smile. I even think that this gull is smirking.
May 23rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... nice!
May 23rd, 2022  
