282 / 365
Rain, rain go away...
It rained very heavily all night, but just stopped in time for my morning walk. Still in Whangamata, heading home today.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
12th June 2022 7:45am
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning!
June 11th, 2022
