Rain, rain go away... by christinav
282 / 365

Rain, rain go away...

It rained very heavily all night, but just stopped in time for my morning walk. Still in Whangamata, heading home today.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning!
June 11th, 2022  
