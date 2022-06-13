Sign up
283 / 365
Whangamata
A smallish beach town in the Coromandel, I spent my childhood coming here to a family friend's bach every school holidays and my parents retired here. It is surrounded by hills so it's a windy road to get there.
Taken in the weekend...
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
