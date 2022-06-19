Sign up
289 / 365
Winter is coming...
A couple more storms and hopefully skiing will be on.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
289
Diana
ace
Beautiful sight and capture, wonderful leading lines to the snow topped mountains.
June 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is beautiful.
June 19th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Love how you use the road markings on this shot.
June 19th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The clouds give nice leading lines too. We have got a nice dump of snow on Mt Taranaki too 😁
June 19th, 2022
Dianne
Yes - great leading lines and a beautiful view.
June 19th, 2022
