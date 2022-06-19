Previous
Winter is coming... by christinav
289 / 365

Winter is coming...

A couple more storms and hopefully skiing will be on.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Beautiful sight and capture, wonderful leading lines to the snow topped mountains.
June 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is beautiful.
June 19th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Love how you use the road markings on this shot.
June 19th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
The clouds give nice leading lines too. We have got a nice dump of snow on Mt Taranaki too 😁
June 19th, 2022  
Dianne
Yes - great leading lines and a beautiful view.
June 19th, 2022  
